Milwaukee police release bodycam video of Feb. 12 shootout near 27th and Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police released body camera video Thursday of a shootout between officers and an armed man near 27th Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

The shooting happened on Feb. 12, just before noon. Officers were dispatched to the area for a shots-fired call when they encountered the armed suspect, later identified as Isaiah Stott, and ordered him to drop the gun.

Police said Stott refused and instead fired at officers, striking Milwaukee police Officer Daniel Gonzales. Gonzales' partner returned fire, killing Stott.

Gonzales was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and was released on Feb. 19. The police union says Gonzales has had two surgeries since the shooting and faces a long road to recovery.

"It's nothing short of a miracle from everybody involved—from first responders on scene to everyone on the medical staff here at Froedtert Hospital," Gonzales said. "I don't think if even one less person had been on that scene, I would be walking out of here alive."

The Fallen Heroes Fund is raising money to help Gonzales as he continues to recover.

