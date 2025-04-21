Milwaukee police officer charged with felony for firing gun from moving vehicle

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Police Officer was charged Monday with felony misconduct for allegedly firing a gun out of a moving vehicle three years ago.

According to the criminal complaint, Vashaun Young was off duty around 2:35 a.m. March 20, 2022, when he fired a handgun twice from the driver's side window of a vehicle toward a residential neighborhood in the 2300 block of West Burleigh Street in Milwaukee.

While ShotSpotter detected the two gunshots, officers who responded were unable to locate any evidence or witnesses to the shots, and no 911 calls were reported at the time.

MPD officials said they recently became aware of a video showing Young firing the handgun. Young was placed on full suspension on April 10 pending the outcome of an investigation.

Investigators were able to determine the shooting happened within 1,000 feet of NOVA School/COA Youth and Family Center.

Young faces one count of endangering safety with a dangerous weapon in a school zone, a Class F Felony. If convicted, he could face more than 17 years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines.

Prior to his arrest, Young had been with MPD for five years.

