Milwaukee police looking for stolen dog and the people that took him

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a stolen dog and the people who took him.

MPD says officers responded to an armed robbery on Saturday, April 27th around 7:30 p.m. on the 9500 Block of W. Fond du Lac Avenue.

MPD Armed robbery leads to stolen dog



Officers say three suspects — all Black men, about 18-20 years old, and about 5'10"-6' tall — took Padre the dog at gun point and drove off in a red SUV.

MPD Missing dog Padre

All three of the suspects were wearing gray sweatshirts. Two were wearing gray sweat pants, while the third was wearing black pants. All three had guns, but one was olive colored with an extended, black magazine.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7242, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip