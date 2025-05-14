MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital, two of whom sustained serious gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 13, near 37th and Lancaster.

Police said the victims include a 29-year-old who was not seriously injured and a 22-year-old who sustained serious injuries, along with a third victim whose age has not been provided but also suffered serious gunshot wounds.

Watch: Milwaukee police investigating triple shooting near 37th and Lancaster

All three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

What led to the shooting and who is responsible remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

