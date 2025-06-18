MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for suspects in a shooting that left four people injured Tuesday night.
Police said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 17, near 10th and Mineral.
The victims include two 26-year-olds, a 27-year-old and a 34-year-old, who were all taken to the hospital with nonfatal gunshot wounds.
Watch: Milwaukee police investigating quadruple shooting near 10th & Mineral
The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
