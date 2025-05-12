Milwaukee police investigating double shooting near 63rd and Melvina

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that left two people in the hospital early Monday morning.

The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. on May 12 near 63rd and Melvina, according to Milwaukee police.

The victims, ages 20 and 21, sustained gunshot wounds and were treated at local hospitals. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee police are continuing to seek suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through P3 Tips.

