Milwaukee police investigating burglary near 24th and Locust

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a burglary at a business near 24th and Locust.

Police say it happened around 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.

They say a suspect forced entry into the business, which was closed at the time, and stole property.

It’s unclear who is responsible.

Police are also looking into reports of a second break-in on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7252. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

