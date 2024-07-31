Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee police investigating a pedestrian death near 23rd and Fond du Lac

TMJ4's Sydni Eure reports.
Death investigation near 23rd and Fond du Lac in Milwaukee.
Posted
and last updated

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a pedestrian death near 23rd and Fond du Lac. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says a woman has died after being hit by a car.

Police have the area around Gig's Petro Pantry gas station taped off and the Medical Examiner is on the scene.

Death investigation near 23rd and Fond du Lac in Milwaukee.
Death investigation near 23rd and Fond du Lac in Milwaukee.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure is there working to learn more about what lead up to the crash. She can see a truck there with damage to the front.

TMJ4 is working to learn more information about this fatal crash. We will update you on air and online.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo