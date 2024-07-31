Milwaukee police investigating a pedestrian death near 23rd and Fond du Lac

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a pedestrian death near 23rd and Fond du Lac. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says a woman has died after being hit by a car.

Police have the area around Gig's Petro Pantry gas station taped off and the Medical Examiner is on the scene.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Death investigation near 23rd and Fond du Lac in Milwaukee.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure is there working to learn more about what lead up to the crash. She can see a truck there with damage to the front.

TMJ4 is working to learn more information about this fatal crash. We will update you on air and online.

