Milwaukee Police investigate the second shootout of the weekend

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a Sunday shooting where gunfire was exchanged — the second over the weekend.

The shooting started a little after 3:00 p.m. on the 1600 block of N. 29th St.

A 38-year-old and a 36-year-old both were taken to the hospital with non-fatal gunshot injuries and both are in custody. It is unknown what started the exchange.

The incident is still under investigation by the MPD and charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

