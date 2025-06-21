Milwaukee police investigate sexual assault of 13-year-old, seek unknown suspect

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while walking home from a festival.

The assault happened on Thursday, June 19, in the area of 28th St. and Congress St around 2 p.m., police say.

Milwaukee police are searching for an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7252 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

