NewsMilwaukee County

Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting

Milwaukee police, file image.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 6:20 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of North 26th Street.

The victim, a 20-year-old, sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek the unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

