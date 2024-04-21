Milwaukee Police investigate an early Saturday shooting

Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting on the 4000 block of W. Fond du Lac Ave that left two hospitalized.

A 20-year-old and a 25-year-old argued with one another at 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning. It ended with gunfire.

The two shot at one another and the 20-year-old and a 23-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries, according to MPD.

The 25-year-old and the 20-year-old were both arrested by police.

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip