Milwaukee Police Association slams city's 'absurd' contract offer amid ongoing negotiations

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Association called the City's latest wage offer "insulting, out of touch" and "an embarrassment" in a press release Thursday as contract negotiations drag on.

MPA president Alex Ayala expressed his frustrations back in June while talking about a slew of officer shootings.

Ayala noted that officers have been working without a new contract for three years and with wages falling behind other local police departments.

The current starting wage for a new police recruit is $64,000 to $85,000.

The MPA said it proposed a 12.75% wage adjustment spread out over three years, an offer it said is "directly in line with CPI inflation."

The City's offer, on the other hand, allowed for no back pay for 2023, two 1% raises for 2024 and two 1% raises for 2025, the MPA said.

"This offer shows the level of disrespect and disregard the City has for those who wear the badge," the MPA said.

The MPA noted that in November, key City positions will get large pay raises, including a 37.7% raise for the police chief and 15% increases for the mayor and common council members.

Now the issue will go to arbitration, where an arbitrator will decide if the City's offer will be final or if the MPA proposal will go through.

"In today's action, the City is now compounding the problem by wasting taxpayer money on an outside law firm hired to argue in favor of their absurd final offer delaying the raises that our officers deserve," the MPA said.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman issued a statement saying:

"The men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) are dedicated in their service to the City of Milwaukee and put their lives on the line every single day, every hour of the day to keep our community safe. There are no words to express my personal gratitude for their daily sacrifices as I know that this calling is no easy task. It is an honor and a privilege to lead our members of MPD, and I believe their steadfast service warrants just compensation. I have communicated directly with the Mayor advocating for our members. I support a swift and fair resolution to the ongoing negotiations between the City and the members of MPD."

