Milwaukee Peace Week kicks off Monday with march, rally

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Peace Week starts Monday with a kickoff rally and march beginning at 5 p.m. at Moody Park.

Participants will walk through the Amani Neighborhood. Community resources will be available at the park.

MKE Peace Week is a citywide initiative aimed at promoting peace, unity, and community engagement.

Events throughout the week will include:

May 6 : Youth Peace and Violence Prevention Listening Session

Young leaders will share their ideas and experiences in a private dialogue with Mayor Johnson, Milwaukee Chief of Police Jeffery Norman, and Milwaukee Public Schools officials on how they envision creating peaceful schools and neighborhoods.
 
May 7: United in Faith Peace Breakfast

Mayor Cavalier Johnson will host a multi-faith gathering and panel discussion from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Evolve Church.
 
May 8: Community Service Clean-up Day

Mayor Cavalier Johnson will join MPS Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius and students in a neighborhood clean-up to promote peace through service and action.

 May 9: Career and Resource Fair

Join the City of Milwaukee – Department of Employee Relations for the 2025 Career and Resource Fair from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the Mitchell Street Library. 

May 10: Peace Kickball Games & Resource Fair

Celebrate the final day of MKE Peace Week 2025 with Mayor Johnson during a friendly competition of kickball games from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kinnickinnic Sports Center.

 For a full list of events and registration details, visit the City of Milwaukee website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

