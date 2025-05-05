Milwaukee Peace Week kicks off Monday with march, rally

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Peace Week starts Monday with a kickoff rally and march beginning at 5 p.m. at Moody Park.
Participants will walk through the Amani Neighborhood. Community resources will be available at the park.
MKE Peace Week is a citywide initiative aimed at promoting peace, unity, and community engagement.
Events throughout the week will include:
May 6 : Youth Peace and Violence Prevention Listening Session
Young leaders will share their ideas and experiences in a private dialogue with Mayor Johnson, Milwaukee Chief of Police Jeffery Norman, and Milwaukee Public Schools officials on how they envision creating peaceful schools and neighborhoods.
May 7: United in Faith Peace Breakfast
Mayor Cavalier Johnson will host a multi-faith gathering and panel discussion from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Evolve Church.
May 8: Community Service Clean-up Day
Mayor Cavalier Johnson will join MPS Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius and students in a neighborhood clean-up to promote peace through service and action.
May 9: Career and Resource Fair
Join the City of Milwaukee – Department of Employee Relations for the 2025 Career and Resource Fair from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the Mitchell Street Library.
May 10: Peace Kickball Games & Resource Fair
Celebrate the final day of MKE Peace Week 2025 with Mayor Johnson during a friendly competition of kickball games from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kinnickinnic Sports Center.
For a full list of events and registration details, visit the City of Milwaukee website.
