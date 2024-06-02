Milwaukee nightlife community rallies behind shooting victim in robbery

At the heart of Milwaukee's nightlife scene, a Milwaukee man has become a rallying point for his community after falling victim to a violent robbery.

Emmanuel Rivera, better known to many as Macho, was shot early Wednesday morning.

Emmanuel Rivera; @macho.fresco Emmanuel Rivera, aka Macho was the victim of a robbery and a shooting Wednesday morning.

“When I got to work the first question I got asked was ‘Did you hear what happened to Macho’ and my heart sank,” Cordell Andersen, his friend and coworker, said.

Macho was shot on Wednesday morning, near 76th and Marion, during a robbery, according to Milwaukee Police.

Kaylee Staral Cordell Andersen is a bartender at Allure

Andersen, who works with Macho, recalled the shock and concern that rippled through their circle upon hearing the news.

“He’s such a kind, genuine person. He’s been one of my close allies since I met him,” Anderson shared.

Macho's impact on those around him extends beyond his professional life. Over the years, he’s become like family to people like Allen Rhodes.

Kaylee Staral Allen Rhodes is a bartender at Revel

“I talked to him on the way here,” Rhodes said, "He's laughing, he's joking, he's cracking jokes. It didn't kill his spirit.”

TMJ4 reached out to Milwaukee Police to see if anyone is in custody in the case. They did not immediately respond.

“There’s no need to take from people. That's the thing about Macho, he would give it to you," Allen said.

As Macho undergoes several surgeries and recovers in the hospital, his community is coming together to provide support.

Andersen said that all of his tips at Allure on Saturday are being donated to assist with hospital fees and time spent out of work.

“He’s given me so much love and to everyone else, so this is the least I could do to give some love back to him and let him know he’s cared about,” Anderson explained.

Looking ahead, Macho's colleagues are organizing a larger fundraiser at Truth Lounge, where he is employed, scheduled for Tuesday night.

Loved ones have also created a GoFundMe to help pay for hospital bills.

