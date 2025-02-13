Milwaukee neighbors embrace snow after lackluster winter

MILWAUKEE — Fresh snowfall brought sledding, shoveling, and winter excitement to Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Near the lakefront, kids and adults took advantage of the rare accumulation.

“This is our go-to spot when there’s snow,” said Kathleen Culen-Ritter, an East Side resident.

“There hasn’t been too much, so anytime there is, we get out there. It’s nice to have Colectivo for a hot chocolate afterward, too.”

TMJ4 News Kathleen Culen-Ritter and her son Michael.

Sledding isn’t just for little kids, either. Michael Lynch, a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, joined his fraternity brothers for an impromptu sledding event.

“Right now, we don’t have school, so we’re just enjoying it,” Lynch said. “We’re big kids—we can still have fun.”

TMJ4 News Michael Lynch and friends.

After a lackluster winter so far, neighbors said even mundane tasks like shoveling seemed magical.

“I was missing out because we didn’t get any snow. Just bring a shovel and wedge your way in between,” East Side resident Duncan Kelly said as he shoveled out a coveted street parking spot.

TMJ4 News Duncan Kenny

Milwaukee received about three inches of snow by Wednesday afternoon, with more falling into the evening.

Leaders with the City of Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works said salt trucks pre-treated main and residential streets early Wednesday morning.

Once the snow began, more than 100 city drivers worked to clear major roads, while roughly 80 garbage packer trucks with plows arrived later in the afternoon to start clearing side streets.

DPW estimates it will take 18 to 24 hours after the snow stops to clear all 7,000 lane miles.

“The roads are slippery, but if you go with caution, they should be fine,” Culen-Ritter said. “Lots of plowers are out, but some roads are still slushy.”

Street parking remains a concern. A snow emergency was not declared Wednesday, but city officials will assess conditions Thursday. Residents are encouraged to park close to the curb and sign up for alerts at Milwaukee.gov/parking.

City officials also ask residents to follow alternate-side parking rules and all winter parking regulations. Proper parking allows plows to clear roads more efficiently, especially near driveways, alleys, and intersections.

City of Milwaukee parking regulations are available at Milwaukee.gov/Parking/ParkingRegulations.

“This is why you have to make the most of it,” Culen-Ritter smiled. “Winter lasts a quarter of the year, so when it snows like this, with the right gear, it’s fun to be outside.”

Officials urge residents to drive carefully, avoid shoveling snow into the street, clear sidewalks within 24 hours, and keep fire hydrants accessible.

