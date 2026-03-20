Milwaukee Muslim community commemorates Eid Al-Fitr

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Muslim community will gather to commemorate Eid Al-Fitr on Friday with prayers beginning at 10:15 a.m.

The event will be held at the Baird Center, located at 400 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

At this year’s Eid Al-Fitr prayer service, the Islamic Society of Milwaukee will issue a statement calling for the end to the ongoing wars against the people of the Middle East, an end to U.S. funding and arming of Israel, and the true application of international laws and conventions.

Despite the difficulties and challenges faced locally and internationally, ISM said Eid Al-Fitr remains a time for unity, compassion, and faith. E

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