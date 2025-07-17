Milwaukee mother calls for justice four years after daughter's shooting death

A grieving Milwaukee mother, joined by other families affected by gun violence, gathered at City Hall to demand justice for her daughter who was killed four years ago.

Diamond Arberry was shot in the back while running from gunfire at Water Street and Michigan in downtown Milwaukee. Four years later, her killer remains at large.

TMJ4 Diamond Arberry was shot in the back while running from gunfire at Water Street and Michigan in downtown Milwaukee.

"Everything was fine till I hit this side of the street and the tears just start coming down," said Lakia Thomas, Diamond's mother.

For Thomas, it's been four years of missed birthdays and watching her grandchildren grow up without their mother.

TMJ4 JUSTICE FOR DIAMOND RALLY

"Diamond was an innocent bystander. She didn't deserve to die the way she did," Thomas said.

TMJ4 Lakia Thomas, Diamond's mother.

Diamond Arberry, 24, was a devoted mother of three who was working to build a better life for her family. She dreamed of returning to school and creating a safe home where her children could thrive.

The group of families affected by gun violence marched to City Hall, rallying in the rotunda with chants calling for justice and an end to violence.

TMJ4 JUSTICE FOR DIAMOND RALLY

Trinika Walker, who lost her son to gun violence in 2018, joined the demonstration in solidarity.

TMJ4 Trinika Walker, lost her son to gun violence in 2018

"You know we often say see something, say something. Today we're saying that, see something, say something!" Walker said.

The investigation into Diamond's death remains ongoing. Authorities believe someone in the community has information about who pulled the trigger.

TMJ4 JUSTICE FOR DIAMOND RALLY

"It's been 4 years and I know somebody knows something. I just wish they would say something," Thomas said.

Anyone with information about Diamond Arberry's death can contact Milwaukee Police or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS. Tips can be left anonymously.

"We don't deserve this. Diamond didn't deserve this," Thomas said.

