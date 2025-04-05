Milwaukee Milkmen unveil theme nights, events and more for 2025 season

FRANKLIN, Wis. — The Milwaukee Milkmen are just 38 days away from their home opener, and the entertainment on the field isn't the only kind of fun fans can look forward to this season.

With single-game tickets now available here, new theme nights, special events and ballpark food are just around the corner. All fans need to do is arrive with enthusiasm for what the Milkmen have to offer, and manager Anthony Barone will have a promise in store for them.

Milwaukee Milkmen/Franklin Field

"We have the tools we need to go far this season," Barone said. "Expect plenty of checks in the win column — we will play hard and give the fans plenty to cheer for!"

From limited-edition cowbell giveaways to helicopter candy drops, celebrating Hispanic culture at a Mexican Fiesta, and supporting breast cancer awareness, the Milkmen have an event for everyone!

Milwaukee Milkmen/Franklin Field

To spark the flavor palette, the Milkmen are partnering with renowned chef Tonny Romero, who will introduce a variety of new bites at Franklin Field.

“We’re bringing a fresh twist to traditional ballpark food,” Romero said. “Our taco and nacho bars will give fans a chance to enjoy something diKerent, and the addition of Mexican-style cuisine will heighten the experience with new flavors many haven’t had before at a ballpark.”

Visit the Milkmen’s website for more information on all of their exciting seasonal events to plan your night of fun!

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip