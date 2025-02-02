Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee Medical Examiner called to 31st and State Sunday

31st and State
Kaylee Staral
The Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office was called to 31st and State Sunday.
31st and State
Posted

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to N. 31st St. and W. State St. Sunday.

The house near the intersection was blocked off by police tape and several squad cars are at the scene. MPD called for assistance from the Milwaukee Fire Department, and paramedics are working with the police, according to MFD.

Medical examiners conduct autopsies and work with authorities in death investigations.

TMJ4 reached out to the MPD but did not receive an immediate response.

Tune in at 5 p.m. for the latest information.

This is a developing story.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones