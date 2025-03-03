Watch Now
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson to deliver State of the City Address at Baird Center

Doors open at 8 a.m., with the program starting at 9 a.m. Bags will be checked upon entry.
TMJ4
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will give his State of the City speech at the Baird Center this morning.

The address will explore "key developments, challenges and exciting opportunities shaping our community’s future," according to the Office of the Mayor's website.

Accommodations for people with disabilities will be provided upon request. Call 414-286-3475 or email ADACoordinator@milwaukee.gov.

The Baird Center is located at 405 W. Kilbourn Ave.

