Milwaukee Marathon runner hit by driver having a 'medical emergency'

MILWAUKEE — One marathon runner had their plans for a medal cut short Sunday afternoon, following a car crash along their route in Cudahy.

Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon spokesperson Jen Puente told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin, the incident near S. Lake Drive and E. Henry Ave, landed one of their runners and two others in the hospital.

According to the Cudahy Police Department, a 68-year-old Waterford woman experienced a medical emergency while traveling southbound on S. Lake Drive. She sideswiped one car, causing minor damages, and continued on to hit another vehicle driven by a 65-year-old Cudahy man. His car was flipped onto its side due to the crash.

His car stopped off the road near the tree line East of Lake Dr. and E. Henry Ave.

The 68-year-old then struck a 28-year-old marathon runner, sending her to the hospital.

"When we hear of these unfortunate incidents,” Puente said, "it really does put a damper on an amazing day.”

The 68-year-old driver, the 65-year-old man and the runner were all transported to a local hospital.

Traffic was boarding the event allowing for the runner to be hit.

No criminal activity is suspected, according to CPD.

The 42nd annual Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon had nearly five thousand marathon and half-marathon competitors. Thousands got to see their months of hard work pay off, at the finish line at Henry Maier Festival Park.

New Berlin dad, Dan Kwiatkowski, was among the many who felt a sense of accomplishment surrounded by family and supporters.

Tahleel Mohieldin Dan Kwiatkowski finished first in the Milwaukee Marathon.

“It’s kind of a bucket list thing,” Kwiatkowski said. “I was getting older I figured the sooner I do it the better I am.”

Sunday’s marathon marked Katie Krogmann’s 26th which ended with a medal. The Cedarburg mom said that getting the job done is as much about stretching the body's limits as the mind.

“The Hoan it’s a challenge let me tell you, that way back,” she said. “This year’s wind in your face, it tests you.”

Tahleel Mohieldin Katie Krogmann is from Cedarburg and came in 26th place in the Milwaukee Marathon.

Puente said Lakefront Marathon leaders have been in contact with the three people injured in the crash but could not share their condition.

“We know that this is not how your day was planned to come out,” she said of the injured runner. “We are sincerely sorry; we are with you. We are cheering for you.”

