Milwaukee man uses Vivent Health’s food pantry which helps combat hunger in the LGBTQ Community

MILWAUKEE — Vivent Health has been on the forefront of fighting the HIV/AIDS epidemic for decades through their health services.

One of the services they offer is their food pantry.

As Pride Month kicks off, TMJ4 headed down to the food pantry, many of whose shoppers are in the LGBTQ+ community.

Lavar McDaniel was a shopper that TMJ4 spoke to at the pantry. He been getting most of his food at the pantry for about a year.

“They took me down here and I fell in love ever since," McDaniel said.

McDaniel is one of the many folks who use Vivent Health services.

The pantry is a partnership between Vivent Health and the Hunger Task Force.

“We really believe that food is an essential part of health care and to take it a step further is an essential piece of health care for people who are living with HIV," Said Kelli Hirt, director of food and nutrition services for Wisconsin at Vivent Health.

Lavar, who is a part of the LGBTQ community says Vivent Health Services has become a place to foster relationships with other LGBTQ folks.

"It’s not about sexuality like most people think," McDaniel said. "It’s about community, you know what I'm saying? It’s a chance to see some people that you know and meet some new people that you don’t”

