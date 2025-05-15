Milwaukee woman charged with reckless homicide in fatal crash that killed 55-year-old woman

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman has been charged in connection with a deadly crash that happened Saturday, May 10, near 76th and Marion.

The crash claimed the life of 55-year-old Tonya Missouri-Smith and seriously injured another woman.

A'Jena K.B. Wynn-Howard is facing one count of first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, according to a criminal complaint filed May 14.

Prosecutors say Wynn-Howard was driving 96 mph just seconds before she struck Missouri-Smith’s car, sending it into another vehicle.

Photos provided by family of Tonya Missouri-Smith

The impact caused Missouri-Smith’s car to crash into the back of another car, causing it to overturn. Wynn-Howard’s vehicle was found more than 400 feet from the other two cars, both of which were badly damaged, according to the complaint.

Missouri-Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Her son, who was also in the car, was injured. He told police they were on their way home to close the family business for the night when the crash happened.

Photos provided by family of Tonya Missouri-Smith

The driver of the third vehicle told police she was in the area to pick up her daughter and was on the phone with her mother when the crash occurred. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including a fractured vertebra and bleeding on the brain.

According to the complaint, after the crash, Wynn-Howard allegedly fell asleep in a squad car and told an officer, “Take me to jail. I crashed that car,” and asked, “Did I kill anybody?”

Her cash bond was set at $40,000 during his initial appearance Thursday. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 22, according to court records.

