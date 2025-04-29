Milwaukee man charged with child sex crimes, trafficking, and false imprisonment

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is facing a slew of child sex crime charges after police said he sexually assaulted two young girls, organized sex trafficking, and chained one of the children in his basement.

David Boyd, 64, has been charged with the following:

-Repeated sexual assault of a child

-Two counts of Phyiscal abuse of a child with dangerous weapon

-Three counts of trafficking of a child

-Four counts of false imprisonment

-Five counts of repeated sexual assault of a child

Alleged crimes reported to Child Protective Services

The horrific alleged crimes were reported to Child Protective Services by one of the children’s foster parents on Jan. 7, 2025.

The child, identified as M.T. in a criminal complaint filed April 26, 2025, said the alleged sexual abuse began when she was around 8 or 9 years old and started when she was living with her grand-godmother in the Village of Brown Deer.

She said the sexual abuse spanned from July 2020 to July 2024.

Forensic interviews

Milwaukee Police Department, Village of Brown Deer Police Department Above is an image of chains fixed to wooden panels on the ceiling of David Boyd's basement, provided in a criminal complaint.

Over the course of several interviews spanning a couple of months, she told forensic interviewers that Boyd, the boyfriend of her grand-godmother, sexually assaulted her “too many times to count.”

The child recounted horrific alleged moments, which included David allegedly "routinely cutting her arms with a knife if he was mad or if she was not listening to him,” as well as other parts of her body, including private areas.



Physical examination of MT

A physical examination on Feb. 17, 2025, revealed multiple scars on M.T.'s arms and legs consistent with being cut, according to the complaint. The child also told investigators that Boyd had sexually assaulted her sister, identified in the complaint as D.T., before “moving on to her,” according to the complaint.

In an interview on February 14, 2025, DT said that Boyd sexually assaulted her, starting when she was just 5 years old in 2015, with the alleged assaults continuing until she moved away from the home when she was 12 in 2022.



Alleged sex trafficking

In another interview about a month later, MT told a forensic interviewer she was sexually trafficked by Boyd at his Milwaukee home, saying he forced her to have sex with six different men in exchange for money, according to the complaint.

The child also recounted a horrific memory, describing the time when Boyd allegedly brought her to his Milwaukee home and chained her arms to a pole in his basement, not allowing her to leave and leaving her with only a piece of bread to eat and water on the floor to drink.

Milwaukee Police Department, Village of Brown Deer Police Department A piece of bread is seen on the floor of David Boyd's basement in Milwaukee.

Police search Boyd's home

On April 16, 2025, police executed a search warrant at Boyd’s Milwaukee home, where they found multiple loose knives and blades throughout the house.

They also found a large chain hook hanging from the basement ceiling, a concrete floor with a dip where water had gathered, and bread on the stairs leading to the basement and second floor, according to the complaint.

Milwaukee Police Department, Village of Brown Deer Police Department This image, provided by authorities, shows David Boyd's basement, where a child was allegedly held prisoner, according to a criminal complaint filed April 26, 2025.

Prosecutors said Boyd denied the allegations and claimed the children were "jealous that he was a father to his daughter but not to them.”

When shown drawings of his basement, prosecutors said Boyd “immediately jumped up, stating he needed to use the bathroom or he was going to urinate his pants.”

Milwaukee Police Department, Village of Brown Deer Police Department Above is the drawing MT provided to interviewers, depicting her interpretation of David Boyd's layout. It is being used by prosecutors in their case against Boyd, according to a criminal complaint.

What's next

Boyd appeared in court for an initial appearance on April 27, where his bond was set at $100,000, according to court records.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 7.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip