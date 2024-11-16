Milwaukee man accused of stabbing cats, throwing one out the window

**The following article contains content that may be disturbing, including harm to animals.**

MILWAUKEE— A Milwaukee man is accused of stabbing two cats, resulting in injuries so severe they had to be euthanized.

Jerry Hanley, 44, has been charged with two counts of mistreatment of animals and use of a dangerous weapon, and one count of disorderly conduct, domestic abuse with a threat, and use of a dangerous weapon.

The incident:

Milwaukee police were dispatched to a residence near 32nd Street and Branting Lane on Nov. 7 at 8:30 p.m. for an animal cruelty complaint.

According to a criminal complaint, a man identified as R.G.K. told police his stepson, Hanley, said he would "kill the cats" and stab R.G.K. and his wife when she returned home.

Police say Hanley then chased both cats around the residence with a pocket knife and intentionally stabbed them several times.

He allegedly took one of the cats and threw it through a closed window, breaking the glass and causing the cat to land outside.

The second cat managed to hide inside the home.

Police say Hanley then grabbed a kitchen knife and swung it aggressively at R.G.K.’s throat, causing him to flee.

Police arrive

When officers arrived, they found one cat hiding under R.G.K.’s car. He told police this was the cat Hanley had thrown through the window.

The second cat was found hiding in the bathroom behind the toilet. It also had numerous stab wounds.

Both cats were taken to the VCA Milwaukee Emergency Center for Animals, where they were euthanized due to the severity of their injuries.

Hanley was located inside the residence and taken into custody. Police say he had no visible injuries but was covered in animal blood and hair.

A pocket knife believed to have been used in the incident was found in a bedroom closet. It was still covered in blood and animal fur, according to police.

What's next:

According to court records, Hanley made his initial court appearance on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

His bond has been set at $1,500.

He's due back in court on Nov. 20 for a preliminary hearing.

