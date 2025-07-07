Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Milwaukee loses $30M for 6th Street project under Trump tax cut and spending bill

Connecting North to South: A Complete 6th Street
MILWAUKEE — A more than $30 million federal investment into a major Milwaukee corridor has been nixed under President Donald Trump's tax cut and spending bill.

The 6th Street Reconstruction Project announced by then-President Joe Biden last March was part of the USDOT Neighborhood Access and Equity Grant Program which was defunded under spending bill signed into law on July 4.

6th Street was widened in the 60s to prioritize "car traffic over the experience of people who live, walk, work, and shop along the corridor," according to Milwaukee leaders.

“This project would have made a high-injury traffic corridor safer, created over 450 good-paying jobs, and created tens-of-millions of dollars in local economic impacts," Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a statement Monday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

