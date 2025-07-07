Milwaukee loses $30M for 6th Street project under Trump tax cut and spending bill

MILWAUKEE — A more than $30 million federal investment into a major Milwaukee corridor has been nixed under President Donald Trump's tax cut and spending bill.

The 6th Street Reconstruction Project announced by then-President Joe Biden last March was part of the USDOT Neighborhood Access and Equity Grant Program which was defunded under spending bill signed into law on July 4.

6th Street was widened in the 60s to prioritize "car traffic over the experience of people who live, walk, work, and shop along the corridor," according to Milwaukee leaders.

“This project would have made a high-injury traffic corridor safer, created over 450 good-paying jobs, and created tens-of-millions of dollars in local economic impacts," Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a statement Monday.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip