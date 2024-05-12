Milwaukee kids share what makes their mom special

MILWAUKEE — Mothers all over are being treated to flowers, their favorite restaurants, and some quality time with the family on Sunday.

TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin caught up with families in downtown Milwaukee taking advantage of the warm weather and celebrating with mom in the outdoors.

She asked moms what they enjoyed about motherhood and their kids about what makes mom special.

Here’s what some of them had to say:

Tahleel Mohieldin, TMJ4 News Rebecca Wolfe and her two daughters spending time outdoors on Mother’s Day

“It’s one of the greatest gifts that could ever have had in my life,” Rebecca Wolfe said. “It’s different every day. They keep you on your toes but it’s one of the most special and amazing things in the universe.”

“She’s kind and loving and always supports me and my sister and she’s awesome,” 10-year-old Naomi said about her mom Rebecca. “She always has fun stuff planned.”

Tahleel Mohieldin, TMJ4 News Aniecia Hart spent time by the lake with her 3-year-old to celebrate the day

“She is everything,” Aniecia Hart said of her toddler. “I enjoy watching her grow and seeing her just make strides through life something that’s so basic for us we forget that we’re taught those things.”

Aniecia also said to celebrate the day she enjoys being around generations of mothers in her own family.

"She is an amazing grandmother. She's always always there," Aniecia said of her mother. "Her kids were always number one and now her grandkids are above us so that’s why she’s the best."

Tahleel Mohieldin, TMJ4 News Araceli Maus headed to Discovery World with her two sons Edwin and Brian on Mother’s Day

“What makes her special is a lot of things really,” Brian said. “No matter what happens she still gets through it so I could always respect her for that.”

"She's just nice to everybody," 13-year-old Edwin said. "She does a lot for me helps with homework, school stuff, and plus the food she makes is really good."



