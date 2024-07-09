Milwaukee kids get help from the Brewers to build their very own bikes

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers hosted a Bike Build at American Family Field on Tuesday. The team invited dozens of kids out to the stadium to build their own bikes that they'd get to keep.

Players like Christian Yelich were out to help the kids unpack, assemble, and even ride the bikes after they were put together.

"Most kids, they’ll never get a chance to come in this stadium," said Tony Kearney, the executive director of Northcott Neighborhood House, one of the organizations represented. "they're never going to get to do a one-on-one with a player, these kids all get to do that."

TMJ4 spoke to one of the kids from Northcott, Elijah Collier, as he was building his bike.

"It’s real cool to be here I’ve only been in the stands before, watching the game," Collier told TMJ4.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Collier was one of the many kids who participated in the Brewers Bike Build on Tuesday. The Brewers invited kids from different non-profits to hang out with Brewers staff, players, and coaches, while they built bikes. In the end, each kid got to take home a bike. Elijah decided he would probably give his to his cousin since Elijah already has a bike.

He worked hard to put together everything, from the pedals to the handlebars.

Even though he did all the work, he doesn't think he'll keep the bike.

"Well I have my own bike and I haven’t been riding on it a lot and this is a brand new one, I feel like it’s a little small for me," Collier said. "I’m probably going to give this to my cousin because he doesn’t have one at my grandmother's house."

After all the children put together their bikes, they got to ride around the warning track a little bit. It's a moment Kearney says will stick around.

"This opportunity for them to be involved here to build a bike with the Brewers players, is fantastic, it’s something they’ll always remember," Kearney said.

