Milwaukee Kids complete the Hunger Task Force Cooking for Culture program

FRANKLIN, Wisconsin — A group of Milwaukee kids got some great life skills this Summer. The Hunger Task Force has a program called "Cooking with Culture."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Kids hanging out at the Hunger Task Force Cooking with Culture program

They brought kids out for their six-week program which has kids harvest fruits and vegetables at the Hunger Task Force Farm in Franklin.

On Tuesday, the kids finished up the program, and enchiladas were on the menu.

"I helped with the carrots and the enchiladas," said Nylon Robertson, a seven-year-old in the program.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Nylon Robertson is seven. He’s headed into the second grade and his favorite meal they cooked during the program was Gumbo.

The fruits and vegetables served with the enchiladas were harvested at the garden.

"They get to actually take what they harvest in the garden," said Pasua Chang, a community dietitian at the Hunger Task Force. "They bring it to the kitchen and they get to cook with it, they get to eat it, they get to try different fruits and vegetables"

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Pasua Chang is a Community dietician at Hunger Task Force. She helps put together the curriculum for the program and hopes kids take home the importance of eating nutritious meals.

The kids put together the filling for the enchiladas, they rolled up the tortillas and spread the sauce on top.

Throughout the summer, kids got to experiment with different cultural foods. For example, the farm harvested okra and used it to make gumbo.

"It's also definitely very new to them too because they might not be able to get these experiences at home," said Chang.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Kids making enchiladas at the Hunger Task Force Cooking with Culture program

Each kid was also sent home with supplies to grow their cabbage plant. It's all to keep them involved in healthy eating as the summer program ends.

"We encourage them to eat the My Plate Model and so hopefully when they go to school I should eat a little bit of everything from the five food groups," said Chang.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip