Milwaukee kids can enjoy fun activities for free with PEAK summer camps

Kids from all over Milwaukee can explore fun activities and find new opportunities through camps with the PEAK Initiative.

PEAK stands for potential, experience, access and knowledge.

15-year-old Elayna Thompson and 16-year-old Abdiel Gutierrez are Leaders in Training with PEAK. They've been involved with the program since they were 9.

TMJ4 Adiel and Elayna have been involved with PEAK since they were 9!

"You're definitely not held to a standard that is unreachable but rather they feel you can attain anything," says Abdiel about PEAK staff.

"Some kids, they're just out in the streets in Milwaukee and that's really dangerous so to get their parents here to sign them up for PEAK it would be...something to help them not be out in the streets," added Elayna.

The organization is in its 20th year of building young leaders. To kick off summer festivities this week, PEAK is hosting a community camp that won't cost you or your family a cent.

Grab the kids and enjoy some family time at Tiefenthaler Park from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

"They're just excited that their parent is with them.. playing with them, spending time with them," says Angela Jackson, who has lived in Midtown for forty years.

TMJ4 Angela Jackson lives in Midtown and is a big support of PEAK's work.

Jackson says she comes by to engage with the kids and is so happy to see what the area has become. If you stop by the Tiefenthaler Park today, you'll probably see her!

There will be crafts, chess club, skating, story time, yoga, break dancing, and so much more. Those activities will be available all week long.

PEAK will also host its annual summer block party in the same park, which is also free and open to the public.



