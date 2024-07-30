Milwaukee kids can attend free basketball camp at Atkinson Park

On Tuesday, kids from the north side of Milwaukee and beyond will lace up their sneakers and gather on the Atikinson Park Basketball Court for some friendly competition — all for free!

The kids, aged 6-14, meet at the park Monday through Thursday from 8:00 to noon to enjoy breakfast and play basketball.

The group that organizes this is called Helping Kids Better Themselves, or HKBT, and the name says it all. The group started as a travel basketball team, but branched out to really get into the community and do more.

Through food pantries and a basketball camp, HKBT helps keep kids in Milwaukee healthy, focused and on the right track.

Jaden Old Coyote, 14, has been participating in the camp for 2 years

"If they come out here and hoop a lot and stay on that track then yeah, it'll get them better and away from the bad things," says Jaden Old Coyote, 14, who has been participating in the camp for 2 years.

Brandon Triggs is the program director and lives near the park. He remembers spending time there every day growing up.

When speaking with kids hanging out there now, he says its all about making the connection.

Brandon Triggs is the program director for HKBT

"It's individualized depending on the child. Everyone goes through a different type of trauma or trouble or struggle, so you find out what they like or what they like to do and how you can help them," Triggs says.

Brandon says it's all to help restore the sense of community he felt when he was a kid.

Each morning, during the camp, nearby neighbors pitch in too. They keep some equipment — like tents and chairs — at their homes so everything is easily accessible throughout the week.

If you're interested in the camp, remember, it's free! Just show up and have some fun.

