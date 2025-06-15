Milwaukee in top 20 for most dog attacks on postal workers in 2024; USPS

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is in the top 20 localities in the US for dog bites against postal workers in 2024, according to the United States Postal Service (USPS).

The Cream City has a recorded 20 bites against USPS postal workers last year, which is tied for 17th place with San Francisco, Oklahoma City and Albuquerque.

USPS is hosting a National Dog Bite Awareness campaign that started at the beginning of June. The goal is to inform dog owners on how to be good stewards for safe mail delivery and how to prevent USPS postal workers from being bitten.

"The best way to keep safe from dog attacks is to recognize and promote the responsibility of pet ownership, such as teaching your dog appropriate behavior and commands and not allowing your do to roam freely," Leean Theriault, USPS employee safety and health awareness manager, said. "All dogs — regardless of breed, size or age — have the potential to bite."

According to USPS, aggressive dogs are not always the only perpetrators of biting postal workers. Some dogs may not have shown any signs of aggression but can react in unpredictable ways that owners may not expect.

One way to protect mail carriers is to bring the dog inside or in a secure area before the mail is delivered. This will prevent the dog from interacting with the carrier.

USPS offers an online tracking service that shows when packages and mail will be delivered. Pet owners can use this tool to know when to move the dog.

If an owner's dog bites a mail carrier, it could cost them thousands of dollars, because they could be responsible for medical bills, lost wages, uniform replacements and other compensation, according to USPS.

While mail carriers are trained to deliver mail safely around dogs, it does not eliminate the risk, and if it is decided a property is not safe for a carrier, then the resident may need to pick up their mail at their local post office instead of getting delivery services. This could last until it is determined that the property is safe again. If the issue is not fixed, then the resident could be required to rent a P.O. box for their mail delivery.

