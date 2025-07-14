Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee hosts U.S. Navy Week

port of milwaukee
Port Milwaukee
Port Milwaukee.
port of milwaukee
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee has been selected as a host city for U.S. Navy Week July 14-20, designed to connect the Navy with local communities, far from major naval bases.

This week-long event will include opportunities to view Navy equipment up close, meet specialized personnel and honor hometown sailors returning back to Milwaukee.

Marking its 50th anniversary, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will also be commemorated through several events during 2025 Milwaukee Navy Week.

The Navy Band will also perform at various locations around Milwaukee throughout the schedule of events.

The view the schedule of events, visit the U.S. Navy website.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones