Milwaukee homeowner returns from out-of-state to his house destroyed by flames

MILWAUKEE — A neighbor in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood is devastated by the sudden destruction of his home after it burned down Tuesday while he was out of town.

Submitted Photo

The fire happened near 1st and Meinecke in Milwaukee.

Nicolas Chavez said he was visiting Wyoming when a tenant in the lower unit of his home called to let him know there had been a blaze.

"As soon as I found out, I drove back here to Milwaukee and I've been dealing with it ever since," Chavez told TMJ4 News.

The home, which Chavez bought as his first home roughly three years ago, was completely devastated by the fire. All of Chavez's belongings were lost.

Submitted Photo

Both the unit where Chavez lived and a separate unit where his tenants lived were destroyed.

"It went up so quickly. The fire was so intense," he said.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

Submitted Photo

The Milwaukee Fire Department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help Chavez cover the unexpected costs related to the fire, including costs of replacing personal belongings. If you're able to donate, you can click HEREto learn more.

