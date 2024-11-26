Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative to give away Thanksgiving boxes to veterans

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative is hosting a holiday meal giveaway for veterans and their families today.
The boxes include turkey or ham, vegetables, stuffing, potatoes, cornbread, gravy, cranberry sauce, mac and cheese, and dessert.
Where:
Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative
6300 W. National Ave., West Allis
When:
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today
What to bring:
Veterans must present a DD214 form or VA identification.
Holiday boxes are limited to one per household.
For more information, call 414-257-4111.
