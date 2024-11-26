Watch Now
Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative to give away Thanksgiving boxes to veterans

One by one crews loaded new furniture onto trucks for veterans in need as part of a continued partnership between a local family business and the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative.
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative is hosting a holiday meal giveaway for veterans and their families today.

The boxes include turkey or ham, vegetables, stuffing, potatoes, cornbread, gravy, cranberry sauce, mac and cheese, and dessert.

Where:
Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative
6300 W. National Ave., West Allis

When:
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today

What to bring:
Veterans must present a DD214 form or VA identification.

Holiday boxes are limited to one per household.

For more information, call 414-257-4111.

