Milwaukee Hittaz plan to bring the jams to Juneteenth

The 53rd Annual Juneteenth Parade is in full swing. The big picture is to highlight the importance of community through culture, music, food and storytelling.

TMJ4’s Sydni Eure spoke with Jeremy Reyes, the Director and Founder of the Milwaukee Hittaz. Jeremy said he is most looking forward to the music element of what Juneteenth is all about.

The Milwaukee Hittaz is an incredible generational drum corporation. Their goal is to create an environment where people of all backgrounds can come together.

Milwaukee Hittaz Milwaukee Hittaz is a multi-generational, multicultural organization.

Jeremy said music is something that can do that better than anything else and playing along the Juneteenth Parade route is the perfect place to be heard.

Milwaukee Hittaz Milwaukee Hittaz playing outside an Admirals game.

“A lot of fun, a lot of people just out there jamming out,” said Jeremy. “We have parts of our show where we let the crowd do solos and stuff like that. Man, you should see the way they light up. So, it’s just a lot of fun to be able to use music as a tool in the community to be a positive influence especially when so much bad is highlighted in Milwaukee. This is one of those things that are positive no matter where we are.”

Milwaukee Hittaz A Milwaukee Hittaz member shows off his drum kit.

Jeremy said you’ll hear them far before you see them but when you do, you’ll see drummer from ages 13 to 66 years old. The group includes current Milwaukee Public School students, MPS alumni and community members from all around the city and beyond. Jeremy said they’re all grateful for an opportunity to participate in a positive space.

TMJ4 Milwaukee Hittaz march in a parade

“We come together as a family because when we stand together, we’re a lot more powerful than when we try to single ourselves out and stuff like that,” said Jeremy. “We all have our own battles but when we’re on the front lines together we can make a difference as a whole as a community. That’s why they say it takes a village because every person, every position is important in trying to bring new light and positivity to the city.”

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip