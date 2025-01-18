Milwaukee Health Department stresses safety as cold temps approach, Cold Weather Health Advisory issued

MILWAUKEE, Wis — A Cold Weather Health Advisory has been issued for Milwaukee County.

This advisory comes from the City of Milwaukee Health Department, Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management, and the National Weather Service.

The health advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan 19 through 9 p.m. Monday, Jan 20.

Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are expected during this time. Temperatures that low pose significant health risks, including frostbite and hypothermia, according to the City of Milwaukee Health Department.

M. Spencer Green/ASSOCIATED PRESS The Health Department urges safety during cold temperatures

The health department urges people to take the following precautions during this cold weather:

Limit time outside: Prolonged exposure to wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed skin within minutes.

Dress warmly: Layers, layers, layers

Monitor health risks: Frostbite symptoms include numbness, tingling, and discoloration of the skin. Hypothermia symptoms include shivering, confusion, and slurred speech.

Check-in on others: Reach out to neighbors and family who may need assistance staying warm.

Prepare for emergencies: Keep extra supplies like blankets, food, and water in your vehicle and home in case of an emergency.

Use heat safety: Only use approved indoor heating devices to avoid the risk of fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Warming Centers: Call 2-1-1 or clickherefor information on warming locations.

The Marcia P. Coggs Human Services Center will be open as a daytime warming center on Monday, Jan 20 and Tuesday, Jan 21 from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The center is located at 1220 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee, WI, 53205.



For more resources on cold weather safety click here.

