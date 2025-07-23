Milwaukee Habitat, Sargento celebrate 40th home with 'family reunion' Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — More than 70 Habitat family members, including parents and children, will gather on a Milwaukee Habitat build site Wednesday for a “family reunion” lunch as Sargento and Milwaukee Habitat begin construction on their 40th and 41st Sargento-sponsored homes.

These families, who became homeowners thanks to Sargento’s decades-long support, will reconnect while helping launch two new homes in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood.

Employees from Sargento, including CEO Louie Gentine, will frame walls alongside future Habitat homeowners building their own homes and longtime Habitat homeowners reflecting on what stable homeownership has meant for their families.

For more information about Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity, visit the organization's website.

