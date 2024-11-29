Milwaukee groups urge folks to support local businesses this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Now that Thanksgiving dinner is over and the leftovers are being put away, the holiday shopping season is rolling into town.

All weekend, different groups are urging folks to spend their money locally.

Shaamika Robinson has always been good in the kitchen. So good, she turned it into a business.

"At first it was actually kind of a side hustle," Robinson said.

She tells TMJ4 that after some motivation from her mother, she decided to launch fully. Now she owns Munchiez Detriot Style, a food truck.

For small business owners, it isn't always easy. That's why Robinson is grateful this holiday season for the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce. The group is holding a Diverse Business Expo, showing off many local businesses this weekend, and encouraging Milwaukee to shop local.

Link to their schedule

"When you support us, our money goes back into the community," Robinson said. "We do Charitable events, we do nonprofit organizations and stuff like that. We help give back to the community."

It's a similar story over at Sherman Phoenix, a small business marketplace on the city's north side.

"We hold each other up," said Jamila Riley, the owner of J. Riley, a jewelry company at Sherman Phoenix. "We're all we got."

Sherman Phoenix is celebrating more than just the holiday. This weekend, they are celebrating their sixth anniversary.

The businesses will have sales, there will be branded giveaways and live music. And for customers, a chance to spend their money locally.

"Money is power and the best way to support our city and the growth of our city and our neighborhoods is to support the local businesses that come from there and that are housed there," said Marie Carter, the owner of Classic in Sherman Phoenix.

