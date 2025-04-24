Milwaukee gears up for NFL Draft celebration with 'Tailgate Week' events

MILWAUKEE — As the 2025 NFL Draft heads to Green Bay, Milwaukee is getting in on the festivities by hosting Milwaukee Tailgate Week, a citywide series of events running April 24–26.

Organized by Visit Milwaukee and Sports Milwaukee, the weeklong festivities offer fans the chance to experience NFL Draft excitement with a signature Milwaukee twist—complete with local brews, Hall of Fame history and Packers legends.

“Milwaukee Tailgate Week is the ultimate way to complement your NFL Draft experience while enjoying everything that makes this city a premier destination for sports fans,” said Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of Visit Milwaukee. “Whether you’re here for the football, the food, or the fanfare, there’s no better place to enhance your celebration of this historic moment for Wisconsin.”

Milwaukee Tailgate Week will feature live tapings, public events, tours, and family-friendly fun across the city. Highlights include:

Jordy Nelson’s Milwaukee Tailgate with “Inside the Huddle Live”(April 26) – Held at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, this Saturday night celebration includes Packers legends Jordy Nelson, Mason Crosby, and Nick Collins, along with interactive games, auctions, and appearances from local pro teams like the Brewers, Admirals, Wave, and Milkmen.



Tailgate Central at Potawatomi Sportsbook – The official kickoff location, where fans can catch NFL Draft coverage, place their bets, and enjoy themed food and drink specials. Exclusive hotel packages and watch party details are available now.



Tailgate Talk Live Luncheon (April 25) – This sold-out Friday event features NFL stars like Travis Beckum and Hub Arkush in a dynamic conversation, hosted at Saz’s South Second. Guests will enjoy a buffet lunch, networking, and meet-and-greet opportunities on the outdoor patio.



NFL Draft-Themed City Tours – City Tours MKE offers a history-rich tour of Milwaukee’s football roots, including stops at the Hilton Milwaukee—home of the 1939 NFL Draft—and the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame. Milwaukee Food & City Tours brings the party to the breweries with its “Draught Tour,” blending football trivia and local pours.



Shuttles to the Draft in Green Bay – Don’t miss a moment of the action! Milwaukee Food & City Tours offers round-trip shuttles from 38 area hotels, giving fans a convenient way to travel between Milwaukee and Green Bay each day of the Draft.



Online Silent Auction Benefiting Local Hospitality Workers – Visit Milwaukee’s Foundation is hosting a virtual auction filled with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, with all proceeds supporting the city’s tourism and service workforce.

Tickets, tour reservations, and auction information are available now at VisitMilwaukee.org/tailgate.

