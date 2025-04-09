Milwaukee gas station employee weighs in on Mega Millions ticket price increase

MILWAUKEE — Mega Millions officials are introducing changes to the game in an effort to address what they call "jackpot fatigue." This occurs when interest in the lottery doesn't rise until jackpot totals reach sky-high levels.
Mega Millions tickets will now cost $5, leading to more jackpots and payouts. Officials say the higher ticket price will generate more revenue, which will translate to a starting jackpot of $50 million.
The new game will feature built-in multipliers for each play purchased, rather than a single megaplier.
The odds of winning the lottery will improve from 1 in 303 million to 1 in 209 million.
Watch: Milwaukee gas station employee weighs in on Mega Millions ticket increase
“They come in to buy their tickets, and I charge them the little extra, and they’re like, ‘What? Why is it that?’ and I have to let them know that the Mega Millions went up to $5 a ticket," said Amanda Figuera, lead at Amaco Gas Station. "They’re not liking it.”
There will be two Mega Millions drawings each week, on Tuesday and Friday nights at 10 p.m.
