Milwaukee Fire responds to two large residential fires in under 10 hours, dozens displaced

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) responded to two large residential fires, displacing 37 people and injuring one resident and one firefighter Sunday — both buildings did not have sprinklers.

A four-unit building at N. 87th St. and W. Villard Ave. was the first to be heavily damaged Sunday when it went up in flames at about 2 a.m. There were 14 residents who were displaced, according to MFD.

About nine and a half hours later, a 14-unit building at N. 45th St. and W. Hampton Ave. caught fire and was also heavily damaged. According to MFD, 23 residents were displaced.

The American Red Cross assisted residents at the St Paul Lutheran Church on 28th and Wisconsin Ave.

MFD said both of the fires required mutual aid that rose to the second box level. The term "box alarm" is used when an incident is large enough or complex enough that the responding authorities do not have the resources to handle it safely, so they call in additional help.

The system for calling in help is called the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System. Authorities can use it to call in specialized incident teams, additional emergency medical services and other authorities.

In <10 hours, @MilFireDept responded to TWO 2-Alarm fires in apartment buildings, resulting in trapped occupants, 37 displacements, 1 injured occupant, 1 injured firefighter, & 2 structures that will likely fall off of the tax rolls. Both UNSPRINKLERED! @NFSAorg - details below. — Aaron Lipski (@alipski1) June 1, 2025

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said in a post on X, "We NEED to stop sacrificing SURVIVABILITY for AFFORDABILITY."

TMJ4 is working to learn more. Tune in tonight at 10 p.m. for the latest.

This is a developing story.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip