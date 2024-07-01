Milwaukee Fire Department shares latest plans for Republican National Convention

GREENDALE, Wisc. — The RNC is less than three weeks away and the Milwaukee Fire Department says it's ready to take on anything that may come its way.

“We've been working together for over a year and putting a plan together for how we're going to respond to anything within the inner and outer perimeters while still maintaining services that we currently have in the rest of the city,” said Deputy Chief Darin Peterburs, Milwaukee Fire Department.

Elaine Rojas-Castillo, TMJ4 Darin Peterburs is a deputy chief with the Milwaukee Fire Department.



Deputy Chief Darin Peterburs leads the RNC division within the department. He focuses on making sure the MFD’s needs during the planning process are heard.

“We're prepared not only for the RNC, we’re prepared to protect the city during the RNC,” said Peterburs.

He says those plans were based on a $75 million grant from the federal government that covers all the public safety agencies responsible for the convention.

“It pays for everything from the people that we have working in there, the people that we're bringing in from the surrounding counties and all of the equipment as well,” said Peterburs.

Nearly a dozen of our local fire departments are sending some of their teams to help, including Wauwatosa, West Allis, Franklin and South Milwaukee.

Lieutenant Jessica Ziems says this level of teamwork allows MFD to continue serving the community.

TMJ4, Elaine Rojas-Castillo Lieutenant Jessica Ziems works for the Milwaukee Fire Department.

“It is our duty, sworn duty, to provide for the citizens and that won't change no matter what other event we have to cater to. The citizens of Milwaukee are our top priority,” said Ziems.

As more gear arrives, including three new engines that will soon hit the streets, power saws and sledgehammers for potential extractions and EMS safety gear, both Peterburs and Ziems say they are excited to see their plans in action.

“I've honestly never had more confidence in our fire department and just the preparing, working with the Secret Service, everything's been going really well,” said Ziems.

