Milwaukee Fathers Building Fathers class sees largest graduation to date

MILWAUKEE — Fathers Making Progress will hold its largest graduation event to date for its Fathers Building Fathers Class.
A total of 25 fathers will celebrate their successful completion of this program during a ceremony Wednesday evening.
The Fathers Building Fathers program empowers men for 12 weeks to become engaged, confident leaders within their families and communities. Participants develop essential skills through workshops, educational opportunities, and a supportive environment.
“We’re honored to celebrate this remarkable accomplishment with our graduates and their families. Their unwavering dedication shows how change and leadership begin at home, and we couldn’t be more proud,” said Terron Edwards, Fathers Making Progress executive president.
To learn more about the Fathers Building Fathers program and explore ways to join, visit their website.
