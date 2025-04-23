Milwaukee family sues school district over teacher's sexual misconduct with student

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family is suing Milwaukee Public Schools and administrators at a middle school, alleging they knew about sexual misconduct between a teacher and his student but did nothing to stop it or report it.

In 2022, the lawsuit says social studies teacher Lonnie Steele groomed a sixth-grade student at Andrew Douglas Middle School.

Steele is currently serving time in a state prison for child enticement.

The lawsuit also claims the school board, principal and assistant principal failed to provide a safe environment for the young girl even after they were made aware of the inappropriate encounters.

