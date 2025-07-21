Milwaukee family reunited with stolen puppies

MILWAUKEE — A story TMJ4 first reported on Sunday has a happy ending as a Milwaukee family was reunited with their stolen puppies Monday afternoon.

Owner Najat Abukamish said the two Rottweiler pitbull mix puppies were stolen from her yard near 14th and Washington Saturday morning.

“I took them out to go potty like always. I went inside for just a minute because my baby was crying, and when I came back outside, there was nothing,” said owner Najat Abukamish.

Video from a neighbor and Mi Tierra Restaurant showed two people walking onto the family’s property, picking up the dogs, and running to a red car before driving away just after 8:30 a.m.

Abukamish confirmed with TMJ4 Monday afternoon that Milwaukee police found the dogs. She and her family picked up the pups from District 2.

"We are truly happy to have them back home," she said.

