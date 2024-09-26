MILWAUKEE — Daron and Nahona Moore recently moved into their new house on Milwaukee's North Side.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

The two rented and moved around for years but wanted to become homeowners.

For the couple, it's almost hard to believe.

“It’s surreal,” Nahona Moore told TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones. “It’s like having a dream and watching it come to life.”

Like many prospective homeowners, they didn't feel they were financially ready to take such a big step.

After speaking with U.S. Bank, the two learned about a local organization, Acts Housing. Acts says they are a one-stop shop that assists with every step someone needs to buy a home.

“There’s a great freedom that comes with homeownership and owning a little bit of America,” said Dee Kemp, the vice president of programs at Acts Housing.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

The organization has programs that assist with financing, coaching, realty, and more.

The Moore family went through the homebuyer’s coaching program with Acts.

Kemp says programs like that are important in a market that is still struggling.

“There are supply issues around the country,” Kemp says. “We don’t have enough houses for the number of people who would like to purchase a home.”

Watch: The local organization that is helping people own homes for the first time:

Milwaukee family now owns a home because of their work with Acts Housing

Kemp argues that Milwaukee is taking steps to address those issues, and interest rates are starting to come down. She tells her clients that, with resources, homeownership is more attainable than most people think.

For the Moore family, the home search was tough. Daron and Nahona saw around 20 houses and put in several offers. They didn't see much luck.

“It got to the point where it was like, man, we’re not going to buy a house this year,” Daron said.

But their lucky break came when their future house was donated to Acts Housing. The organization sold it to the Moore family at a price they could afford.

Now the house has become their home.

“My son, on the other hand, he’s my legacy,” Daron said. “I have something that I own that he now has access to.”

Daron says the patience will pay off over generations.

To learn more about Acts Housing and their programs, visit their website.

