Milwaukee families look forward to splash-filled season as County Parks unveil 2025 aquatics plans

Summer is nearly here, and Milwaukee County Parks is diving into the 2025 aquatics season with exciting updates, expanded access, and a new way to enjoy the water.

The Cool Waters Aquatic Center at Greenfield Park will officially open the pool season on Saturday, May 31, welcoming visitors from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for opening weekend.

Following shortly after, the Schulz Aquatic Center and three deep-well outdoor pools are scheduled to open in mid-June, along with 24 community wading pools and 8 splash pads, operating daily from June 20 through August 17.

For the first time, season passes will be available online, allowing families to skip the lines and plan their visits with ease. In-person sales will also be available starting Friday, May 23, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Cool Waters. Passes can be purchased with cash or credit.

As families began to gather early ahead of the season, excitement was already in the air. Manoj Paul, who was enjoying a sunny afternoon at the aquatic center with his wife, shared his enthusiasm.

TMJ4

“We are just excited to come out in this warm weather. It’s so nice to finally be out after a long winter—it was pretty cold this year,” he said.“We’re planning to go out and do some fun stuff. The next few months should be great.”

The energy was just as high at the nearby volleyball courts. Gotti Santiago, a young visitor enjoying the start of the warm weather, expressed his joy.

Watch: Milwaukee families look forward to summer fun as county unveils aquatics plans

Milwaukee's 2025 pool season kicks off May 31

“I like going out in summer because it’s warm and everyone can finally be free. All the nature can grow, and it just feels good,” he said.

TMJ4

His sister, Kiana Santiago, was already looking forward to hitting the water.

“I like to swim because it’s good exercise—and it cools you down,” she said with a grin.

Here’s a list of facilities opening this summer:

Cool Waters Aquatic Center – Opens May 31

Schulz Aquatic Center – Opens June 7

Wilson, Sheridan, and McCarty Pools – Open June 14

Wading Pools & Splash Pads – Open June 20 through August 17, daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Indoor Pools (Noyes and Pulaski) – Open year-round; check website for hours

Due to ongoing maintenance needs, staffing shortages, and budget constraints, the following pools will remain closed for the 2025 season:



Hales Corners Pool

Washington Park Pool

Grobschmidt Pool

Pelican Cove at Kosciuszko Park

With a fully staffed lifeguard corps, Milwaukee County Parks emphasizes water safety and supervision. Parents are encouraged to designate a "Water Watcher," never swim alone, and ensure children wear life jackets when needed. Residents are also urged to take swim lessons and CPR training to help keep everyone safe.

Hiring is complete for 2025, but those interested in becoming lifeguards next season can join the 2026 waitlist. Training will begin in January 2026.

For a full list of pool locations, season pass pricing, and updates on hours of operation, visit the official Milwaukee County Parks website. Get ready for a splash-filled summer!

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip