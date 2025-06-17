Milwaukee Estuary cleanup project brings community together for a healthier river

MILWAUKEE — If a walk along the Milwaukee River is one of your summer favorites, this week brings an opportunity to do more than enjoy the view — you can help shape its future.

Local leaders and residents gathered recently for an open house event focused on a major cleanup effort targeting the Milwaukee Estuary Area of Concern, a site long burdened by decades of industrial pollution.

“It’s very, very important,” said Terry Kepner, a community member attending the event. “I’m all about nature and wildlife, and I want to have this for future generations — for our grandchildren too.”The Milwaukee Estuary is one of several Great Lakes Areas of Concern, identified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as needing significant restoration. Toxic sediment, the result of historical industrial activity, has settled into the riverbed and continues to affect water quality, wildlife, and community access.

Now, a coordinated cleanup project is underway. It includes:



Removing contaminated sediment from the estuary system

Constructing a Dredged Material Management Facility (DMMF) to safely store the sediment

Engaging the public through open houses, presentations, and a Community Advisory Committee

The goal? A healthier, more accessible river for everyone.

“I would tell them to get out and walk more and experience this,” said Eileen Volpe, another attendee. “Because if you experience it, then you’re more likely to want to keep it nice.”Both Eileen and Terry say they hope more people will take the time to learn about the project and become part of the solution.

The open house included a presentation from project partners and time for residents to ask questions about how the cleanup will be done and what it means for nearby neighborhoods and ecosystems.

Want to Learn More?

You can explore the project, see cleanup maps, and get involved by visiting:



The event will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17 at the Urban Ecology Center near Riverside Park.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip